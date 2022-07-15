Punjab by-polls: ECP admits errors in voter lists after PTI’s complaint

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has admitted that there were ‘human errors’ in the voter lists for the upcoming by-polls in 20 Punjab Assembly seats, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a complaint against errors in the voter list.

According to the details, the hearing of the complaint was held at Lahore High Court on Friday. PTI leader Yasmin Rashid claimed that the ECP had deemed alive people dead on the lists.

The provincial ECP head admitted to their mistake and said that they deemed 4 million people as dead due to a data operator’s mistake. The date on the voter list is also inaccurate and will be rectified, the ECP Punjab head admitted. The mistakes resulted due to human error, he claimed.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) concluded PTI’s complaints after Election Commissioner Punjab’s admission and ordered to rectify the mistakes.

Talking to ARY News after the hearing Yasmin Rashid said that the LHC’s decision is pleasing. PTI wants that polling agents should keep an eye on the electoral process to avoid rigging, she added.

Democracy will be strengthened via a free and fair election only, she added.

