Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan confident of a clean sweep by PTI

PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that PTI will clean sweep the upcoming Punjab by-polls, warning that any rigging in the elections would cause damage to the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Lahore Chairman PTI said that he does fear being arrested, and the govt can arrest him. Rigging of Punjab by-polls would damage the country, he added.

The PTI chief added that the international community is not ready to engage with the new government. I have no conflict with the armed forces of the country, any such conflict would weaken the country only, he added.

On a possibility of an alliance with the Pakistan People’s Party Imran Khan said that he would sit in the opposition than do an alliance with the PPP. We are trying to come back to power using a back door or foreign powers, he added.

The former Premier added that the people who destroyed the country’s economy were awarded an Rs1100 billion NRO. The people who were termed as corrupt and traitors have now been escalated to power corridors, he added.

Talking about ex-CM Punjab Usman Buzdar the PTI chief said that if he had made anyone else the CM Punjab he would have indulged in corruption. Pervaiz Illahi and Aleem Kahn were not ready to accept each other as Cheif Minister, both agreed to keep Usman as the CM, Imran added.

Imran Khan said that he is confident PTI will sweep the upcoming Punjab by-polls on July 17. PML-N has hatched a plan to hijack the polls, CEC’s wife was promoted overnight, he added.

