Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan lauds voters for coming out in large numbers

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday said that he was pleased to see voters coming out to cast their votes in large numbers during by-polls in 20 constituencies of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan lauded the voters for resisting all pressures and harassment and asked all those especially women who have not yet cast their votes to come out and vote.

“This is an election for Pakistan’s sovereignty & Haqeeqi Azadi,” he said.

Polling underway in 20 constituencies

The polling for the ‘do and die’ by-elections on 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly has begun after top leaders from PTI and PML-N led by Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz launched a whirlwind campaign to support their candidates.

The by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Chief Minister (CM) elections, will be conducted on Sunday (today).

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

