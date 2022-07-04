Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan to address 17 rallies

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday released the election rallies schedule of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the upcoming by-polls in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The by-polls for 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

According to the schedule, the former prime minister will address 17 public rallies from July 7-15. Imran Khan will kick off the election campaign from PP-158 Lahore constituency on July 7. He will also address the party workers’ convention in PP-140 Sheikhupura on the same day.

On July 8, he will address public gatherings in PP-83 Khushab and PP-7 Rawalpindi. On July 9, the PTI chief will address public meetings in PP-125 Hazari Jhang and PP-202 Sahiwal.

On July 11, Imran Khan will address rallies in PP-224, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-272 and PP-273 Muzaffargarh, and PP-237 Bahawalnagar.

On July 12, the former prime minister will address public meetings in PP-90 Bakkar and PP-282 Layyah. On July 13, he will campaign in PP-127 Jhang, PP-97 Faisalabad.

On July 14, Imran Khan will address public gatherings in PP-217 Multan and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

He will conclude his election campaign by addressing three public rallies in PP-167, 168 and 170 Lahore on July 15.

