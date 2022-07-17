Punjab by-polls: PTI wins three PA seats in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also collected major victory on three out of a total four provincial seats in Lahore during the Punjab by-polls today as per unofficial and unconfirmed results, ARY News reported on Sunday.

More than 70% election results have poured in which showed a complete lead of Imran Khan-led PTI in the Punjab by-polls as per unofficial and unconfirmed results. PTI is having a lead on 16 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on 3 seats and an independent candidate on one seat.

The PTI grabbed victory on three out of four PA seats in Lahore constituencies, whereas, the counting of votes is underway in the remaining constituency.

In PP-170 Lahore, PTI’s Malik Zaheer Abbas secured victory after bagging 24,688 votes followed by PML-N candidate Muhammad Ameen Zulqarnain’s 17,519 votes, according to the unofficial results.

In PP-167 Lahore, PTI’s Shabbir Ahmed grabbed victory by taking 40,511 votes while 26,473 votes were secured by PML-N’s Nazeer Ahmed Chauhan.

In PP-158 Lahore, PTI’s Mian Muhammad Akram clinched victory by taking 37,463 votes followed by 31,906 votes of PML-N’s Rana Ahsan.

