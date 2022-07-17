Punjab by-polls: PTI’s Zain Qureshi secures victory in PP-217 Multan

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi has secured victory in PP-217 Multan during Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTI’s Zain Qureshi, the son of PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, clinched victory by securing 46,963 votes in Punjab by-polls in PP-217 Multan constituency. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Salman was the runner-up with 40,104 votes.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 124 polling stations have come forth in which Zain Qureshi secured the highest count of votes.

Comments