Punjab by-polls: We will work together, Imran Khan tells Parvez Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi telephoned former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan as the latter assured him that they would work together, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, Parvez Elahi telephoned Imran Khan late on Sunday night and congratulated him on a landslide victory of the PTI in Punjab by-polls. “The issues related to the political situation in the aftermath of the results in Punjab by-polls and formation of government in Punjab were discussed between them,” they said.

Imran Khan assured Elahi that they will work together with him. “We could serve the masses in a better way under your guidance,” Parvez Elahi said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged victorious in the majority of the seats in the crucial by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly.

According to the unconfirmed and unofficial results, results of 20 seats have been finalised, with PTI clinching 15 and PML-N winning just four.

An independent candidate, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din, won PP-228 Lodhran V, with 45,020 votes as against PTI candidate Izzat Javaid Khan, who bagged 38,338.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accepted the defeat, with party vice president Maryam Nawaz saying the party should accept the results “wholeheartedly”.

‘Imran Khan congratulates PTI workers’

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan congratulated the party workers and voters over victory in Punjab by-elections.

“I want to first thank our PTI workers [and] voters of Punjab for defeating not just [PML-N] candidates but the entire state machinery, [especially] harassment by police and a totally biased [Election Commission of Pakistan],” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

