Punjab cabinet approves Ramzan Nigehban Package

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Thursday okayed the Ramzan Nigehban Package, ARY News reported.

Chairing a maiden cabinet meeting as Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities to ensure the quality of the items being distributed under the Ramzan Nigehban Package.

Under the Ramzan Nigehban Package, as many as 6.5 million deserving families will be assisted at their doorsteps in the holy month.

“There are 6.5 million bags and all of them have QR scan code on them. The pictures of the package receivers have also been captured which will be kept safe, said the CM. Read more: Cabinet approves Ramzan Relief Package

One bag contains 10kg of flour, 2kg of sugar, 2kg of ghee and 2kg of rice. The district administration and the Punjab Food Authority have been tasked to ensure the quality of ghee, rice, flour, gram flour and rice in the package, she said.

For the smooth distribution of the Ramzan Nigehban Package, the Punjab CM has also directed Urban Unit and Special Branch teams for field survey. The special commission of ministers will look after the distribution of the bags to deserving families.

Maryam Nawaz also tasked to keep an eye on the profiteers during Ramzan and also okayed Sasta Bazars across Punjab at the district level.