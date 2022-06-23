Punjab cabinet to be extended by 19 ministers/advisors, sources

Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab has decided to add 19 more ministers to his cabinet, the news members would take oath on June 17, sources.

According to details, Hamza Shehbaz has decided to extend his cabinet by adding 19 more ministers and advisors to his cabinet. A total of five advisors, five special assistants to the Chief Minister and 10 ministers are expected to be included in the cabinet.

Punjab Government sources say that Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Nadeem Kamran, Imran Nazir, and Rana Mashud will be included in the provincial cabinet. Usman Mehmood, Aijaz Chalana, Malik Ahmed Ali, Jugnu Mohsin and others will take oath on June 27.

Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-Rehman will take oath from the new cabinet members.

The second oath session has been anticipated for some while now. The session was postponed some days back as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership showed reservations over the proposed names.

It emerged that PPP demanded key government positions for its leaders after being rejected get the finance minister’s slot in Punjab.

It was learnt that the second phase of oaths of the provincial cabinet will be held after the unveiling of the provincial budget.

Reportedly, PML-N had decided to retain provincial ministers who had performed well during its last tenure in the Punjab cabinet and give them the same portfolios.

