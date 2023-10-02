Punjab changes admission policy for medical, dental colleges

LAHORE: The Punjab education authorities have changed the admission policy for the government medical and dental colleges, ARY News reported on Monday.

Under the new policy, huffaz [memorizer] of the Holy Quran will not be given additional marks for those applying for admission to the government medical and dental colleges after matriculation.

The Punjab government concluded the law for granting additional marks to the huffaz during admissions.

The health department confirmed that additional marks to the huffaz will not be granted anymore following the directives of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

It added that PMDC issued the directives after the verdict of the six-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC). The new admission policy will be taken into effect this year.

Prior to the changes, huffaz of the Holy Quran were granted an additional 20 marks during the FSC admissions in the government medical and dental colleges.