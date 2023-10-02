29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 2, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Punjab changes admission policy for medical, dental colleges

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Punjab education authorities have changed the admission policy for the government medical and dental colleges, ARY News reported on Monday.

Under the new policy, huffaz [memorizer] of the Holy Quran will not be given additional marks for those applying for admission to the government medical and dental colleges after matriculation.

The Punjab government concluded the law for granting additional marks to the huffaz during admissions.

The health department confirmed that additional marks to the huffaz will not be granted anymore following the directives of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

It added that PMDC issued the directives after the verdict of the six-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC). The new admission policy will be taken into effect this year.

Prior to the changes, huffaz of the Holy Quran were granted an additional 20 marks during the FSC admissions in the government medical and dental colleges.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.