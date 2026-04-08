Punjab CM orders alert over heavy rain forecast

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the administration to remain on high alert as heavy rainfall is forecast across Lahore and other parts of Province.

In a statement, the chief minister emphasized the full utilization of Water & Sanitation Authority (WASA) Punjab’s sewerage flats in all districts to manage water accumulation efficiently.

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CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also ordered the use of modern machinery to ensure the swift drainage of rainwater.

She stated that since the establishment of WASA, the public should feel relief and convenience in dealing with such situations.