Punjab rain-related incidents leave two dead, 18 injured

LAHORE: Heavy rainfall with stormy winds leaves at least two persons dead and 18 others injured in collapse of houses and rooftops in Punjab, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Rescue Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed has stated about several incidents across the province during rainfall.

“A woman and a child were injured in a wall collapse incident in Sahiwal,” Farooq Ahmed said.

“A man Umar Hayat 55 was killed, four people injured and six goats died in roof fall incidents in Sargodha,” rescue official said.

In Chiniot a 40-year woman died, and two persons were injured in two separate incidents, official said.

Three persons were injured in house collapse incidents in Bhakkar, Hafizabad and Multan during rainfall.

“In a bus mishap during heavy rainfall in Mianwali four persons were injured,” Rescue Punjab spokesman said.

While in Faisalabad three persons were injured in incidents of falling roofs, spokesman added.