Punjab Assembly panel chairman seeks withdrawal of bill setting minimum marriage age at 18

LAHORE: The chairperson of the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Local Government and Community Development, Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2026.

The bill was approved during a meeting of the committee on Monday, despite reservations expressed by several members, including the committee’s own chairperson.

The meeting, chaired by MPA Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, was attended by the Minister for Local Government and relevant officials.

The proposed legislation sets 18 years as the minimum legal age for marriage for both boys and girls across Punjab.

However, Rasool, along with committee member Zulfiqar Shah, opposed the bill, arguing that it conflicts with the Constitution. Rasool submitted a three-page dissenting note to the assembly secretariat, urging that the bill be withdrawn.

In his note, he stated that the legislation violates constitutional provisions, including Article 8, which protects fundamental rights, and Article 20, which guarantees individuals the right to practice their religion, including matters related to marriage.

He further argued that the bill contradicts multiple constitutional clauses and that a majority of the committee supports its withdrawal.

Despite the dissent, the committee formally approved the bill, and the dissenting note will be presented alongside it in the assembly, where the final decision to approve or reject the legislation rests with the government.

Under the proposed law, child marriage would be declared a cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable offence, enabling immediate legal action.

The bill proposes strict penalties, including up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs1 million for parents, guardians, Nikah registrars, or anyone facilitating underage marriages. It also mandates that all related cases be decided within 90 days.

The committee described the bill as a significant step toward child protection and gender equality.

It also directed the Secretary Local Government to finalize the rules under the proposed law and present them within 60 days for approval.