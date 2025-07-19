Punjab CM announces Rs5 million compensation for rain-flood victims

CHAKWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday announced financial compensation of Rs5 million for the families of those who killed in recent rain and flood-related incidents across the province.

According to Rescue 1122, at least 109 people have died and 745 others have been injured in Punjab since June 25 as record-breaking rainfall caused widespread urban flooding and destruction.

In a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Maryam paid a visit to flood-affected areas in Chakwal and conducted an aerial survey by helicopter to assess the extent of the damage. She inspected submerged homes, damaged roads, and collapsed bridges, and issued immediate instructions for rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

The Chief Minister also conducted an aerial inspection of the Dhuman Bridge on Jhelum-Sohawa Road, a key connection between Chakwal and Jhelum. She directed authorities to expedite repair work and ordered the bridge reopened for light traffic within two days using a temporary steel structure.

At the Chakwal Deputy Commissioner’s Office, CM Maryam confirmed that families of individuals who died due to roof collapses and landslides will receive Rs5 million in compensation. Specifically, four families in Chakwal affected by landslides will be given Rs1 million each.

To ensure timely disbursement, local lawmakers and the deputy commissioner have been tasked with personally delivering compensation cheques to the victims’ families.

Civil Defense Reactivation

The Chief Minister ordered the complete reactivation of the Civil Defense Force across Punjab and instructed officials to provide enhanced training for its volunteers to improve emergency response capabilities.

Preventive Measures

In view of the upcoming monsoon spell, CM Maryam directed authorities to evacuate residents from vulnerable mud houses and relocate them to relief camps or government buildings. She emphasized the need for proactive evacuation to safeguard lives.

“Natural disasters are beyond human control—life and death are in the hands of Allah,” CM Maryam said. She acknowledged that while some casualties occurred due to drowning, structural collapses, and electrocution, the swift response of government institutions was commendable.

She added that no death in Punjab had occurred due to administrative negligence, praising the performance of provincial departments during the crisis.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister called for comprehensive planning for the next monsoon season based on lessons learned from the current situation. She also directed authorities to compile detailed reports on the damage to buildings and crops caused by the floods.