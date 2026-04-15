Punjab CM approves expansion of Model Village Project

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz Sharif has granted in-principle approval to transform 7,500 villages into model villages under the second phase of the “Model Village Project.”

Chairing a special meeting to review progress on rural development and clean water initiatives, the chief minister directed authorities to present clear timelines for project completion and submit comparative “before and after” videos of each village.

A target has been set to clean stagnant wastewater ponds (chhappar) across villages by June 30. A dedicated helpline (1336) has also been established to ensure the prompt resolution of faults in water filtration plants.

Maryam Nawaz further directed the early completion of bottling plants in Khushab and Chishtian, while ordering that the cluster-based water supply scheme in Rajanpur be completed by May 15.

She instructed officials to immediately repair and restore all non-functional water filtration plants, stressing that access to clean drinking water must be ensured, particularly in the most polluted and underdeveloped areas.

“Negligence in the repair and restoration of water filtration plants will not be tolerated. Access to clean drinking water is the right of every citizen of Punjab,” she said.

According to a briefing, work on transforming 485 villages under Phase I is progressing rapidly, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs59 billion. Each model village will be equipped with water supply systems, solar-powered tube wells, drainage infrastructure, and cleaned wastewater ponds.

The chief minister also set an August 31 deadline for the completion of septic tanks (natural water filtration systems). Following desilting, water from these tanks will be reused for irrigation.

Officials informed the meeting that helpline 1336 is now fully operational to address complaints related to water filtration plants.