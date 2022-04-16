Punjab CM election will be challenged in court: Chohan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said on Saturday that the election of the Punjab CM will be challenged in court.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said in a statement that Hamza Shahbaz has established a tradition of bullying in the Punjab Assembly. In the history of Punjab, the police have never entered the assembly hall.

He said that a photographer of Pervaiz Elahi was also assassinated. He is seriously injured.

The former provincial minister said that we request the court to take notice of this matter. The police are following the instructions from Jati Umra and the Sharif family.

Chohan said that they will join hands with the judiciary and demand that they should take notice. We will challenge the election of Punjab CM in the court, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said and hoped that the court will take suomoto as it was taken on the hearing of the National Assembly.

He further said that they do not believe in chief minister’s election process and will challenge it. Fayyazul Hassan Cohan alleged that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was based as he was approached by the PTI MPAs but not given a proper response.

“The police were already there who tortured our members,” he said.

