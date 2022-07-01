Punjab CM election: Hamza Shahbaz says ‘SC verdict to end crisis’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said Friday that the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the CM elections will end the crisis, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference today, Hamza Shahbaz said that every success and defeat is from Allah Almighty and whoever gets votes from the nation will be succeeded. “The SC verdict will end the [political and constitutional] crisis and the decision will prove to be better for the people of Punjab.”

He expressed hopes that the people of Punjab will vote for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

He claimed that the present government managed to preserve stock of wheat despite the delay in having a cabinet and wheat stocks were procured from farmers at the rate of Rs2,200 per maund. He added that the price of a 10-kilogram flour sack was reduced by a subsidy and the Punjab citizens are going to get the facility of free-of-cost medicines.

The chief minister said that a constitutional crisis hit the province for months due to the postponement of the election and the administration of oaths. Hamza Shahbaz said that the political and constitutional crises in Punjab should get a place in the Guinness World Records.

READ: IMRAN KHAN ACCEPTS HAMZA SHEHBAZ AS PUNJAB CM UNTIL REELECTION

He said that the nationals will decide on July 17 regarding the leader of the House. The nation will exhibit confidence in PML-N on July 17.

“Difficult decisions have been taken to save Pakistan. Nuclear power will face bankruptcy if the government does not hike the petrol price. In 2018, there was zero loadshedding during the PML-N government. The difficult decisions will soon bring eases for the nation.”

Regarding CM’s election on July 22, Hamza said, “I have repeated my words again for going ahead to the election now. I will accept every decision taken by the House. The PTI lawyers have also assured the top court that they will accept the decision.”

SC verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ruled that the election for Punjab chief minister (CM) will take place on July 22.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have agreed on July 22 date for Punjab Chief Minister’s election.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel heard the petition.

The Chief Justice then asked Hamza Shehbaz if he agreed to July 22 date for Punjab CM’s election. To which, the PML-N leader replied in affirmative. The Supreme Court ruled that the election will be conducted in Punjab Assembly.

The top court’s decision came after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accepted Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister until reelection.

