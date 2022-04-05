Punjab CM election: PM Imran Khan to meet Pervaiz Elahi today

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today (Tuesday) to oversee party matters ahead of the election for the chief minister post in Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources close to the matter told ARY News that the prime minister Imran Khan will meet with PTI candidate for CM Punjab election Pervaiz Elahi during his Lahore trip.

The premier will also hold a discussion with newly appointed Punjab Governor Omar Cheema and former chief minister Usman Buzdar over Punjab political matters.

The prime minister, who also heads PTI, will hold a meeting with party’s Punjab parliamentary members, said sources.

‘Punjab Assembly dissolution’

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has contacted with legal experts over likelihood of dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

PML-N leaders are of the view that Usman Buzdar could not recommend the dissolution of the assembly as caretaker chief minister.

The party leadership has directed its parliamentary party members to keep staying in Lahore,” sources said.

Uzma Bukhari said that the deputy speaker adjourned the assembly session without any reason. “There was only one agenda in the assembly session yesterday, which was the no-confidence motion,” PML-N leader said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Assembly will meet again tomorrow with CM election on its agenda.

The session was earlier adjourned until April 06 after it went on only for six minutes today.

