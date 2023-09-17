Punjab CM Naqvi leaves for China on five-day official visit

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday left for a five-day visit to China.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad and Chief Secretary Punjab and Finance Secretary also accompanied him.

During the visit, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister will meet with the Chinese business community, industrialists and Chinese officials.

CM Mohsin Naqvi, in this regard, presided over a meeting being held at CM Office in which a detailed briefing was given about the upgradation plan of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park.

Other animals and birds including Panda, Hippopotamus, Rhinoceros, African pigeon, Black Jaguar, Puma and Chiltan Markhor will be added in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park.