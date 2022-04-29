Punjab CM oath: PTI to challenge LHC verdict

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict that directed the National Assembly Speaker to administer oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

A spokesperson for the party said the verdict would be challenged through an intra-court appeal. He said the president or the governor can nominate a person for administering oath and not the high court.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court announced its verdict on Hamza Shahbaz’s petition and directed National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer the oath to the Punjab Chief Minister-elect.

The high court ordered the NA speaker to administer the oath to the Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday at 11:30 am.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued its nine-page verdict which stated that it is the court’s responsibility to protest the basic rights and it was a constitutional right of the court to issue such an order.

