Punjab CM rejects rumours of closing Sehat Card programme

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has turned down the rumours of closing Sehat Cards in the province, ARY News reported.

The Punjab caretaker chief minister said the Sehat Cards are not being closed but steps are being taken to prevent their misuse.

Mohsin Naqvi said health cards would have completely free treatment in public hospitals, and private hospitals would have 70% free treatment۔

It should be noted that caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Sunday announced that Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) would be used as Sehat Health Cards to avoid misuse of the health insurance facilities.

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram said that the government took major decisions regarding the health insurance cards as there is no need to print a flag on them. He clarified that the caretaker government is not ending the Sehat Cards and all facilities will be continued.

In March, it was learnt that the State Life Insurance Company had threatened to close the Sehat Card programme over non-payment of dues worth Rs83 billion.

The tussle between the State Life Insurance and Punjab Health Feasibility Company had intensified as the state-owned insurance company threatened the closure of the revolutionary Sehat Card programme, launched by the PTI government.