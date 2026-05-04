Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set July as the deadline for completing twenty-seven new convenience markets across Punjab.

She announced the timeline while chairing a meeting in Lahore today.

The meeting was informed that thirteen “Sahulat on-the-go” markets will also be set up in different districts.

During the briefing, officials said around 1,300 new businesses will be established and create more than 600 direct jobs, benefiting over 90 million people annually.

The Chief Minister was informed that shopkeepers will be provided free electricity and sanitation, while about 53 million rupees will be saved annually on security through centralized CCTV monitoring.

The Chief Minister said the project aims to provide affordable and quality goods in a clean and family-friendly environment.