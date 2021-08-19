Punjab CM takes notice of Bahawalnagar grenade attack

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the grenade attack in Bahawalnagar and directed the police department to arrest the responsible persons, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The chief minister summoned a report over the grenade attack in Bahawalnagar and directed the Punjab police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to arrest the culprits.

Earlier in the day, at least two people lost their lives and 24 sustained wounds in a grenade attack at a mourning procession in Bahawalnagar.

According to Radio Pakistan, the incident took place when the mourning procession was passing through Jail Road, adding that the injured have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab said in a statement that the CTD officials have arrested a suspect and further investigation is underway. He vowed that accomplices of the suspect will also be arrested soon.

The police chief directed additional inspector general (AIG) South Punjab and the regional police officer (RPO) Bahawalpur to reach the crime scene.

He appealed to the citizens to remain calm to foil the plan of the miscreants.