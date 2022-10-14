Punjab CM takes notice of Nishtar hospital bodies scandal

LAHORE: Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday took notice of Nishtar hospital bodies scandal and ordered an inquiry into the matter, ARY News reported.

Punjab CM expressing grief on the issue ordered an inquiry into the matter. Strict action should be taken against those responsible for the mishandling of bodies.

Desecration of bodies cannot be allowed in any civilized society as it is an inhuman act to throw bodies on the roof of a hospital.

Elahi ordered the immediate completion of the report and action against the responsible.

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) Adviser Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar spotted unclaimed bodies left abandoned on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

The videos showed the horrors of Nishtar Hospital’s dead house packed with rotten bodies. In the videos and pictures, some bodies were thrown on the floor and old wooden cot.

Following the discovery of unclaimed bodies, the hospital administration swung into action and launched an inquiry.

Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab Saqib Zafar took notice of the unclaimed bodies.

