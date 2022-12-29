Punjab CM vote of confidence: PTI leaders give divided opinion

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders gave a divided opinion on the Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) vote of confidence, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that some PTI leaders opposed the decision regarding the vote of confidence for the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi before receiving any court orders.

It was learnt that some provincial leaders have also opposed the decision for the vote of confidence.

They said that the vote of confidence should not be taken until the matter is being heard by the court.

Moreover, not a single Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) was invited to the parliamentary party meeting scheduled for January 2. The PTI leaders expressed suspicions on seven MPAs including four women lawmakers.

Read more: PUNJAB ASSEMBLY CANNOT BE DISSOLVED BEFORE JAN 11, IMRAN KHAN TOLD

Moreover, other PTI central leaders are strong supporters of the decision to take the vote of confidence for Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi and the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Sources said that PTI chief Imran Khan will make the final decision regarding the vote of confidence after reviewing the availability of MPAs.

On December 27, it emerged that Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) had decided to summon a joint parliamentary meeting of both parties on January 2.

The parliamentary party meeting will also decide the strategy for the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly, sources added.

Legal experts have already told the former prime minister Imran Khan that Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11.

LHC restores Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court had heard the petition.

Comments