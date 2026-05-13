Punjab CM warns housing society owners of arrests over open manholes

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken an important decision regarding all private housing societies across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, a meeting of commissioners was held under the chairmanship of Maryam Nawaz, during which briefings were given on proposed development projects in various districts.

Expressing anger over the death of a three-year-old girl who fell into an open sewer in Faisalabad, the Chief Minister stated that if any citizen falls into a manhole in future, the owners of the housing society concerned would be arrested.

She directed commissioners to obtain monthly affidavits from all private housing societies confirming that there are no open manholes within their premises. She also ordered notices to be issued to all private housing societies across Punjab in this regard.

Approving public welfare projects under the District Development Plan through local revenue resources, the Chief Minister said that commissioners serve as the “eyes, ears, and arms” of the government. She instructed them to fulfil their responsibilities and remain visible in the field rather than sitting in air-conditioned offices.

During the meeting, district administrative officers briefed her on ongoing and approved development projects in their respective districts.