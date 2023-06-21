Punjab CTD arrests banned TTP terrorists in IBOs

32.9 C
LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday claimed to have arrested four alleged terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different cities of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The terrorists were arrested during Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) carried out in Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi. The terrorists were identified as Zahid, Naimat, Zubair and Abdul Ghafoor.

Explosive materials, equipment, mobile phones and cash were also recovered from the terrorists, the CTD spokesperson said.

The authorities said CTD is determined to root out the scourge of terrorism.

The statement reads that 22 suspects were arrested during 166 combing operations during current week.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police claimed to have killed two terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout.

The terrorists were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies when they were neutralized, the CTD spokesperson said.

