Punjab CTD arrests nine suspected terrorists

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine terrorists during the Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in different cities of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The terrorists were arrested during Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) carried out in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Multan.

The arrested terrorists are linked with the banned militant outfits Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda. The terrorists were identified as Zahid, Naimat, Zubair and Abdul Ghafoor.

Explosive materials, equipment, mobile phones and cash were also recovered from the terrorists, the CTD spokesperson said.

Nine cases have been registered against the terrorists while further investigation is being carried out.

According to the officials, eight suspects have been arrested during 153 combing operations this week while 7751 people have been interrogated.

