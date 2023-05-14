Punjab CTD arrests outlawed TTP terrorists in IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have arrested four alleged terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in different cities of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The terrorists were arrested during Intelligence-Based Operation (IBOs) carried out in Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. The terrorists were identified as Salman, Sherzaman, Malik Asrar and Sher Khan.

Explosive materials and equipment for making suicide vests were also recovered from the terrorists, the CTD spokesperson said.

The statement reads that 51 suspects were arrested during 248 combing operations in this week alone while over 11,000 people were questioned in the combing operations.

The authorities said CTD is determined to root out the scourge of terrorism.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police claimed to have killed two terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout.

The terrorists were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies when they were neutralized, the CTD spokesperson said.