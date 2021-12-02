Punjab decides to hold lower tier of LG Polls on party basis

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to hold the lower tier of the local government elections on the party basis, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, Punjab government has decided to further amend the local government law to hold local bodies elections of neighborhood and village councils on party basis. Earlier, the government had decided to hold only the elections of Lord Mayor and Mayor on the party basis.

The government has amended the draft of the local government law after approval from the chief minister of Punjab, government sources said.

Talking to ARY News, provincial local government minister Mehmood ur Rasheed has said that the government was introducing appropriate amendments in the law in the best interest of general public.

Punjab government has also decided to reserve seats for differently-abled persons in the new local government (LG) system.

Sources told ARY News that seats will be reserved for differently-abled persons in the new local government system of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved the section for giving representation to the differently-abled persons in the LG system.

On December 1, it was learnt that the Punjab government had decided to hold local government (LG) elections across the province through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

