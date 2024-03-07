After laptop, Punjab decides to launch iPad scheme across province

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the higher education scholarships and iPad scheme, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed displeasure at the incomplete briefing and sought a comprehensive plan for the PEEF Scholarships scheme.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered a student survey for iPad, laptop schemes. She vowed to develop higher education and other institutions on modern lines.

Maryam Nawaz said that the government will take further action regarding the laptop and iPad schemes considering the needs of students.

The meeting was attended by former Senator Pervez Rasheed, member Provincial Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb, Nosheen Adnan, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and Secretary Higher Education, Chairman PITB and other officials.