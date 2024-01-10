Punjab decides to shut schools

24.9 C
Due to the intensifying winter conditions, interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided to close primary schools for one week, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of the alarming surge in pneumonia cases, the caretaker CM has decided to extend winter vacations for nursery, grade-I, and prep classes.

Moreover, the government is also mulling over to postpone examinations across the province for a period of one month.

The interim government yesterday announced new schools timings as the Punjab is currently grappling with severe cold wave.

As the mercury dipped below average, Punjab Chief Minister Naqvi relaxed timings for all private and government schools. The decision was made as thick fogcovered various regions of Punjab.

In a recent announcement, CM said classes will commence at 9:30 am from January 10 2024.

“Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on 10th Jan 2024. From 10th – 22nd January, schools will start at 9:30 am,” Naqvi said.

CM also urged students to cover themselves with jackets and warm clothes as winter tightened grip.

