Punjab car, SUV driving license fee update; January 2025

Citizens who want to drive a car, sports utility vehicle (SUV) or ride a motorcycle need to obtain a valid license from the offices of relevant authorities to avoid facing legal action.

In this regard, citizens in Punjab and other provinces of Pakistan will need to clear theoretical and practical tests to get a driving license.

The relevant authorities charge a fixed fee for the issuance of the license which may vary by type of license or region.

The Lahore Traffic Police have released the fee of a driver’s license for the automobile and sports utility vehicle categories as the department has stepped up its efforts to crack down on those operating vehicles without a license.

To get driving license in Punjab, each qualified person must pass the exam, which consists of theoretical, practical, and medical components.In addition to issuing citations or challans to drivers who fail to carry the document, traffic officers have the right to request drivers’ licenses at any time for verification.

Car, SUV driving license Fee

According to the traffic police, each candidate would be required to pay a test fee of Rs 150. Additionally, the fee of a one-year driver’s license is Rs1,980, while a two-year license would cost Rs3,330.

A price of Rs4,680 must be paid in order to receive a driving license that is valid for three years. The department also levies Rs7,380 for five years and Rs6,030 for four years.

How to download e-driving license on mobile phone

All Punjabi citizens all have to do is go to http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk. The e-license option is located on the main page.

You must provide your date of birth and CNIC number after choosing the e-license option. A PDF copy of the license will be sent to you when you click the download button.