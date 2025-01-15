Sindh driving license fee update for car, motorcycle – January 2025

KARACHI: In order to drive a vehicle or motorcycle across Sindh, citizens are required to hold a driving license to avoid fines and other legal actions for driving without it.

The Driving License Department has the authority to issue licenses for cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles to the drivers in Sindh after taking theoretical and practical tests.

However, as per the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, the government of Sindh set the minimum age of 18 for obtaining a driving license.

The citizens who met the age criteria have to obtain an online pre-appointment before visiting the driving license branch.

The applicant – after obtaining a pre-appointment token – has to physically appear at concerned driving license branch, having original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

After registration, the applicant has to appear before medical officer for fitness as laid down Motor Vehicle Ordinance -1965, while, before getting permanent license, applicants are required to obtain a one year learner’s driving license.

Validity of Car, Motorcycle Driving License

The traffic department issues permanent car, motorcycle driving license with two different validity duration – three years and five years – with different fees.

Car, Motorcycle Driving License Fee January 2025

The fee for Car + Motor Cycle driving license stands unchanged so far as fee for the document with three year validity stands at Rs1,410 while the fee for five-year validity would be Rs1,860.

Other Fixed Fee Charges For License

Lamination Rs. 250 Nadra Rs. 65 Medical Rs. 100 Correction Rs. 310 Duplicate Rs. 360 PSV Rs. 500 TCS (Karachi) Rs. 38 (Outside Karachi) Rs. 55

Read More: Karachiites paid Rs 850 million traffic fine in 2024

Meanwhile, according to the traffic police, Karachiites have paid a whopping Rs 850 million in traffic fines in 2024 for violating traffic laws.

a total of 11.57 lakh challans were issued during the year. The majority of the challans were issued for violations related to vehicle number plates, with 2.21 lakh challans and fines worth Rs 11.93 crore. Signal violations resulted in 1.96 lakh challans and fines of Rs 12.49 crore.

Other violations included overloading, with 2 lakh challans and fines of Rs 10.31 crore, no parking, with 1.30 lakh challans and fines of Rs 11.57 crore, and one-way and wrong-way violations, with 91,000 challans and fines of Rs 2.02 crore.