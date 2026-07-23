Punjab education minister to teach in schools

LAHORE: Punjab’s education minister has unveiled, which subject he will teach in schools on the instructions of the chief minister of the province.

“English and Chemistry are my favorite subjects, I will begin to teach,” education minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has said. “I will teach English in primary schools and chemistry in high schools,” he further elaborated.

“I will also teach subjects other than English and chemistry,” minister said.

“I will take classes from the first week of September and will reach to any school every week to teach without prior intimation,” he said.

Rana Sikandar Hayat said that he respects teachers and will be proud to teach students.

He said the actual aim is to be aware of the schools’ problems and review the teaching standards. “Direct interaction with teachers and students will help in reforms and address teaching drawbacks,” minister said.

He vowed to boost the drive to improve the standards of government schools in province.