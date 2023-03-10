Punjab Election: ECP appoints returning officers

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday appointed District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for conducting elections across Punjab province, ARY News reported.

The ECP issued a notification, announcing the appointment of DROs, Ros, and AROs for the election across Punjab.

The notification stated that as many as 36 District Returning Officers (DROs) and 297 Returning Officers (ROs) were appointed for election in Punjab, adding that all the DROs and ROs were nominated from Bureaucracy.

Moreover, at least 594 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) were also appointed.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said that Saeed Gul was also appointed as RO for women and minority seats.

Last week, President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

The announcement from President Alvi comes minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold general elections of Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday,” tweeted the President’s office.

“The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added.

Comments