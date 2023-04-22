Punjab elections: Imran Khan to head committee reviewing PTI tickets

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will head the review committee, constituted to address the reservations over awarding of party tickets for Punjab Assembly elections, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the former premier mull over constituting a committee to address the party workers objections over the awarding of tickets.

Imran Khan has included senior party members – including Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Ijaz Chaudhry – to decide on the appeals regarding the awarding of tickets.

The PTI had earlier formed a four-member committee to remove objections to ticket distribution, which has always been an issue in the party. The panel included Musaddiq Abbasi, Ijaz Chaudhary, Rai Hassan Nawaz, and Aoon Abbas.

A day earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan announced to review the issuance of party tickets to the candidates ahead of the Punjab elections.

The PTI chief announced that he will review the issuance of party tickets to the candidates from April 22 to 26. He added that he will mull over the names forwarded by the reconciliation committees for the candidates.

The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) issued list of its ticket holders for the Punjab Assembly elections. A statement issued by the PTI said the candidates will submit their tickets to relevant returning officers.

