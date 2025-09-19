Lahore police launch AI system to predict crimes

The Lahore Police have introduced a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) system aimed at predicting crimes and enhancing operational efficiency.

The initiative has been launched by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), which has developed a new software called “Punjab Emergency AI.”

PSCA sources told state-run APP that the AI system will provide real-time alerts to police regarding areas at high risk of crimes such as robbery and theft, as well as identify accident-prone zones and other crime hotspots. The system is also expected to significantly improve patrol planning and deployment strategies.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said that the modern AI system will help in smart policing, which will bring innovation in the working of Lahore Police. “This technology will bring innovation and precision to police work in Lahore,” he added.

Earlier, a petitioner on Tuesday claimed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) that over 700 alleged encounters involving the Crime Control Department (CCD) have taken place in Punjab within the past seven months.

The Crime Control Department is a specialized wing of the Punjab Police, established by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on February 26, 2025, to combat serious and organized crime in the province.

Since its inception, the CCD has reportedly killed dozens of suspects and accused in alleged encounters across various cities in Punjab.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum took up the petition, challenging the establishment and functioning of the CCD.