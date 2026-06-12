LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday announced the withdrawal of free public transport services across the province, with the decision taking effect from Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Under the new directive, passengers will once again be required to purchase tickets for travel on the Orange Line Train, Metro Bus, Speedo Bus, and Green Electric Bus services.

The provincial government had introduced free public transport as part of a comprehensive relief package aimed at easing the financial burden on citizens amid rising fuel prices and the global economic uncertainty linked to the Iran conflict.

The free travel facility was initially announced for one month but was later extended.

With the latest decision, the previous fare structure for the Orange Line Train, Metro Bus, Speedo Bus, and Green Electric Bus services will be restored from June 13.

Read More: Petrol pump owners demand monthly fuel price review

According to official figures, nearly 800,000 passengers benefited daily from the free transport initiative. Of these, around 290,000 commuters used the Orange Line Train each day, while more than 100,000 passengers travelled on the Metro Bus service free of charge.

The relief package also included support for the agricultural sector. Farmers were offered a diesel subsidy of Rs100 per litre per acre to help offset rising cultivation costs.

Motorcyclists were also covered under the package, with registered motorcycle owners receiving a subsidy of Rs100 on up to 20 litres of fuel.