This decision comes in response to a protest call by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for October 2 in Mianwali.

According to the notification issued by Punjab Home Department, the Section 144 has been enforced at the recommendation of the district administration, it has also been decided to deploy Rangers in the area, with two companies stationed from October 1 to October 3.

Read more: PTI founder, wife to be indicted in Toshakhana-II case on Oct 2

Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order, protect lives, and safeguard property. The ban is also linked to the perceived threat of terrorism in the region.

The timing of this decision is notable as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already announced a protest in Mianwali on October 2, at the directive of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to avoid any untoward incidents during this critical period.