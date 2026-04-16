LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved the provision of electric buses in 10 additional districts.

The new electric buses will run in Attock, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Layyah, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin and Okara.

Chief Minister Punjab has approved buses during a special meeting to review progress on mass transit system projects in Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

She directed authorities to ensure early completion of construction and rehabilitation work on metro bus stations and also approved new designs.

The meeting was informed that more than 125,000 passengers have already benefited from the government’s free transport initiative across 21 routes, with 3,560 bus trips completed so far.

Officials said that 100 electric buses would arrive during the current month, followed by 350 by mid-May and 264 more by the end of June.

It was decided to establish dedicated bus depots for electric buses in every division of the province. The chief minister also sought a plan to operate 1,500 electric buses at the tehsil level.

Separately, progress on Punjab’s first electric taxi scheme was reviewed. Officials said 194 e-taxis are expected to arrive in May, with an additional 208 scheduled for delivery in June.

The meeting also discussed the installation of modern bus stations in Lahore under the “Empower Her” initiative. In addition, the chief minister gave in-principle approval for an e-bike scheme aimed at government employees.