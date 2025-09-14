Poisonous juices sold under famous brand names exposed in Punjab

LAHORE: A shocking revelation has emerged in Punjab, where children were being served toxic liquids in the name of fruit juices, ARY News reported.

Fraudsters were deceiving consumers by selling harmful products under the packaging of well-known brands, while the factory involved was unregistered and in clear violation of multiple laws.

In a joint operation, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and ARY News’ programme Sar-e-Aam raided a major facility that had been endangering countless lives. During the raid, alarming findings surfaced, showing that these juices were being sold in attractive and branded packaging designed to lure customers into buying without hesitation.

The factory, spread across a large area, contained machinery capable of packing hundreds of thousands of litres of juice. Investigations revealed that the pulp used in production was highly hazardous and expired. It was further discovered that hydrogen peroxide, used for sterilising Tetra Pak cartons, had itself expired more than a year ago.

In response, the Punjab government has announced two major steps to combat the production and sale of adulterated and harmful food items. Officials highlighted that offenders often secure bail within hours of arrest. To address this, a new Pera Authority with 154 police stations is being established.

The Punjab Food Authority has also proposed stricter punishments, including up to five years’ imprisonment and fines of up to ten million rupees for those involved. Officials believe these measures are necessary to ensure accountability and bring an end to this grave threat to public health.

