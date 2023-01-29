Punjab faces fuel shortage over rumours of increase in prices

Following the rumours of increase in the prices of petroleum products, several petrol pumps have been closed in many cities of Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After the rumours of increase in the PoL prices, several cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sahiwal, Daska, Jaranwala, Jhelum and others are facing scarcity of petrol and the majority of fuel stations are closed.

Pump owners also closed their fuel stations in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Apart from PSO, petrol and diesel disappeared from pumps. However, the administration claims that all petrol pumps in Islamabad are open as usual.

Read more: OGRA rejects speculations about fuel price hike

On the other hand, the deputy commissioners of the Lahore division have submitted a report to the Commissioner in this regard and said that there is no shortage of petrol in the Lahore division, after which the commissioner has issued further orders to the DCs.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has issued strict orders against those creating an artificial shortage of petrol and directed all DCs to keep ACs and field formations on full alert and monitor the situation.

On Saturday, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) expressed serious concern over the circulation of speculative reports about an increase in prices of petrol and diesel.

