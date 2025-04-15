Punjab is facing 50% water shortage, more than Sindh, claims Pirzada

Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada has claimed that Punjab is currently facing a 50 per cent water shortage, compared to 35 per cent in Sindh.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News regarding the six-canal project on the Indus River, Pirzada stated that Punjab is experiencing a more severe water crisis than Sindh.

The minister alleged that the Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal (CJ Canal), which was originally constructed for Punjab, remains closed most of the time due to Sindh’s objections.

“Punjab should have raised its voice over the more severe water shortage, but unfortunately, it is Sindh’s lawmakers who are creating a hue and cry,” he added.

It is to be noted that Sindh is opposing the construction of six canals on Indus River for Cholistan under Green Pakistan Initiative.

Earlier, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Sha said that the PPP would leave the government promptly if its stance over canals not accepted.

“Bilawal Bhutto has already said he will be on the side of the people and not with the prime minister, if canals built,” Sindh CM was talking with media over canals issue.

Chief Minister said that all five rivers are ours, not only the Indus River. “President Asif Zardari has said in the joint session of the Parliament that he didn’t support canals project”, Murad Ali Shah said.

“The People’s Party with the power of people will not allow them to complete any anti-Sindh project,” he said. “We apprehend you will take our water”.

Talking on the Council of Common Interest (CCI) session, Sindh’s chief minister said, “I am alone sufficient to them in the CCI session,” he said.