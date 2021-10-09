Punjab sets up field hospital for dengue patients as situation worsens

LAHORE: Minister for Health Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said that the Punjab government has established a field hospital at Lahore Expo centre to provide timely treatment to the patients suffering from dengue fever, ARY News reported.

Dr Yasmin Rashid in a statement said that Punjab has witnessed a spike in dengue fever cases after 2018, adding that the first wave of dengue fever has worsened in Lahore.

“Around 31 departments are working to control dengue outbreak in Punjab,” she said and added that Punjab facing Covid-19, dengue and polio diseases simultaneously.

She further said that separate counters have been set up at government hospitals for dengue patients and a field hospital had been set up at Lahore Expo centre for dengue cases.

“More than 50 employees of LGH will perform duty in the Dengue Filed Expo Centre,” said Yasmin Rashid.

“The war against dengue could not be won without raising public awareness,” she said while urging people to take safety measures.

According to the latest health department figures, Punjab reported 299 dengue cases in the province in the last 24 hours. About 220 of these cases were only recorded in Lahore.

Statistics reveal that dengue cases in Punjab have reached 3,475 since January 2021, with Lahore accounting for 2,708 of them.

Officials say field surveillance revealed the breeding of larvae at 2,580 places across the province, adding that 1,530 of them were spotted in Lahore.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!