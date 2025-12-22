Punjab moves to establish Film Development Authority to promote industry

The Punjab government has decided to establish the Punjab Film Development Authority (PFDA) to promote the film industry in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Punjab Film Development Authority Act 2025 has been presented in the Punjab Assembly.

Under the proposed authority, filmmaking, television dramas, and documentary production will be supported and facilitated.

A comprehensive framework covering film policy, rules and regulations, and licensing will be introduced.

Furthermore, filmmakers will be provided with facilities, permits, and a one-window operation to streamline processes. Special incentives will also be offered to encourage both local and foreign investment in the sector.

Plans also include the development of film studios, a dedicated film city, and post-production facilities to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for creative projects.

To nurture new talent, the authority will establish film schools and training programs, ensuring a skilled workforce for the evolving industry. Additionally, a funding, grants, and subsidy system will be introduced to support filmmakers financially.

The bill has been referred to the relevant committee, which will present its report within two months. Following committee approval, the bill will be passed by the Punjab Assembly and will then require final approval from the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.