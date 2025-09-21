Punjab fines over 10,000 profiteers in 24 hours

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, extensive action is underway against profiteers across the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Price Control spokesperson, inspections were carried out at more than 496,000 locations across Punjab in last 24 hours.

As a result, 10,955 violators were fined a total of Rs. 1.966 million, 13 cases were registered, and 152 individuals were arrested.

Providing details, the spokesperson stated that inspections at 39,762 points for flour pricing led to fines against 1,058 profiteers and the arrest of 16 individuals.

Similarly, 21,718 chicken shops were checked, resulting in 733 fines, three FIRs, and 26 arrests.

Moreover, inspections at 14,995 hotels and tandoors led to penalties against 575 profiteers, with four FIRs registered and 24 arrests made. Additionally, 16,117 sites were checked for sugar pricing, where 558 violators were fined and 17 arrested.

The Price Control Department reaffirmed that a strict zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against profiteering and price manipulation across Punjab.

Read more: CM Maryam Nawaz orders reduction in roti prices in Punjab

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz directed that the price of roti be revised following the newly reduced flour rates.

Chairing a high-level meeting on commodity prices, the Punjab CM ordered the Price Control Department to take immediate steps to revise roti rates.

Decline in flour prices must directly benefit the public through a corresponding reduction in roti prices, she added.

Maryam Nawaz also directed for strict monitoring of the prices of chicken, vegetables, and lentils, underlining the impact of inflation on lower-income families.