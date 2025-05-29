CM Maryam Nawaz orders reduction in roti prices in Punjab 

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday directed that the price of roti be revised following the newly reduced flour rates.

Chairing a high-level meeting on commodity prices, the Punjab CM ordered the Price Control Department to take immediate steps to revise roti rates.

Decline in flour prices must directly benefit the public through a corresponding reduction in roti prices, she added.

Maryam Nawaz also directed for strict monitoring of the prices of chicken, vegetables, and lentils, underlining the impact of inflation on lower-income families.

“The child of a poor household used to afford chicken at least once a week — with soaring prices, even that has become impossible. I will not tolerate this,” the Chief Minister said in Lahore.

Punjab CM reaffirmed her commitment to bringing roti prices to a historic low and stressed that the relief from flour price cuts should be tangibly reflected in the daily lives of the underprivileged.

Last month, the Karachi administration announced new prices of wheat flour (Atta) in the city.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, the wholesale market price of fine wheat flour was fixed at Rs 78 per kilogram (kg) while it will be available at Rs 90 per kg in the retail market.

Similarly, the price of chakki flour was fixed at Rs 90 per kilogram after a reduction of Rs 10.