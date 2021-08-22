Punjab to become ‘first province in region’ to launch rescue air ambulance

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to launch a rescue air ambulance service termed by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar as the first such service provided by a province in the entire region, ARY NEWS reported.

The initiative was decided in a meeting headed by the chief minister Punjab, where concerned authorities were directed to expedite the processes in this regard.

Announcing the initiative, Usman Buzdar said that Punjab would be the first province in the region to launch the initiative and it would help in providing rescue services to far-flung areas of the province.

“This initiative is the need of the hour as human lives matter and getting timely treatment is the right of every citizen,” he said while claiming that the provincial authorities have made remarkable achievements in improving health infrastructure in the province.

He said that the services provided by Rescue 1122 were even acknowledged at the global forums.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously private organizations have managed the air ambulances in the country.

In 2019, the Edhi Foundation added another modern aircraft to its existing fleet with an aim to strengthen air ambulance service and help people in emergencies.

The aircraft named Cessna T206H Turbo Stationair has been added to the fleet. The plane is six-seater and will help in rescue efforts in difficult areas. The operation cost of the jet is Rs 50,000 per hour. The jet is bought for Rs 55 million.

Earlier, the Edhi Foundation had Piper Seneca aircraft for its operations, and its per hour cost ranged between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000.