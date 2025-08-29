Punjab flood-hit areas report rise in dengue, malaria, diarrhea cases

LAHORE: Epidemic diseases, including dengue, diarrhea, malaria, and skin infections, are spreading rapidly in Punjab’s flood-affected areas, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the provincial health minister.

Parts of Punjab are reeling under heavy floodwater due to the sudden discharge of water into Sultej, Ravi rivers by India.

According to health officials, more than 9,000 cases of various infectious diseases have been reported in Lahore alone within the past 24 hours.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed that medical camps have been established across Punjab to provide treatment and preventive care in the affected regions.

“Sufficient stocks of medicines are available in all impacted areas,” he assured.

Nazir further directed the Health and Population Department teams to remain on 24/7 alert to deal with the escalating health emergency.

He also highlighted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally supervising the relief and health operations in the province.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz directed urgent upgrades to rescue boats operating on the Ravi River after conducting an on-site inspection while traveling on a boat.

In a statement, the chief minister said that several shortcomings were identified during the inspection, which will be addressed immediately.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the need to equip rescue boats with reliable wireless communication systems, noting that dependence on mobile networks during emergencies is not dependable. She ordered the installation of proper wireless systems on all boats without delay.